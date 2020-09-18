The police operation in Lafayette Square in front of the White House on June 1 was considered to be too tough from the start. So harsh that parliamentarians asked for an investigation.

Especially since the main purpose of the paramilitary operation with tear gas, flares, smoke bombs and batons was to enable President Trump to campaign with Bible in hand in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The demonstrators, who mostly peacefully protested against racism and police violence there after the death of George Floyd, were displaced from the public square with considerable physical violence.

Now a whistleblower unpacks: The Trump administration has prepared much more extensive measures. That reports according to the Washington Post Adam DeMarco, Major in the District of Columbia National Guard, investigative commissioner.

Microwave-like weapons with effects that are difficult to control

As a liaison officer between the National Guard and the National Park Police responsible for the listed site, he was an eyewitness to the proceedings. At the same time, he was the highest ranking officer in the National Guard on site.

He testifies – under oath – that the command and control team received permission to transport 7,000 rounds of live ammunition to the capital’s arsenal. And she requested special weapons to control mass sports.

Purpose of the violent police operation in front of the White House: Donald Trump campaign appearance with a Bible. Photo: Patrick Semansky / AP / dpa

According to the Washington Post, their effects on human bodies are considered so risky that they are not approved for use in war zones. These special devices have a deafening effect and make the skin feel as if the skin is burning. The technical terms for these microwave-like techniques are “Active Denial System” and “Heat Ray”.

DeMarco had his first testimony before the commission of inquiry Made at the end of July and the police leadership put under pressure. Now he answered questions from congressmen in writing and in far more detail. He contradicted the presentation of the situation with which the Trump administration had justified the hard work of the federal police and the military.

This had claimed that the security forces had to react to violent criminals who shot fireworks, started fires and pelted the police with stones and water bottles. The government also claimed it had warned the demonstrators and given them ample time to evacuate before using violence. These precautions are required by law.

Did the police warn against the evacuation as required?

DeMarco said, according to the Washington Post, the operations management had not adhered to these guidelines. They also had no long-range loudspeakers on site to warn such a large crowd that the area should be vacated. The protests were essentially peaceful.

The Department of Defense rejected DeMarco’s allegations. The inquiries about the availability of ammunition and special devices for “crowd control” are routine processes in dealing with mass protests.