With thousands of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters besieging the White House during protests after George Floyd’s death in the summer of 2020, Donald Trump asked his advisers why they couldn’t be shot at. This is what it reveals Mark Esper, then Minister of Defensein his memoir which will be released in the next few days.

“But can’t we shoot him? Shoot him in the legs or something,” Trump asked according to one of the previews of ‘A sacred oath’, a sacred oath, of Esper who was fired by Trump immediately in the November 2020 elections, following the tensions that had arisen with the president precisely because of his refusal to mobilize the military against the protests.

In the book Esper recalls the moment Trump made this request, in the first week of 2020, “it was surreal, sitting in front of the presidential desk, in the Oval Office, with this idea weighing in the air, and the president all red in face screaming complaining about the protests in Washington. ”

“The good news is that that was not a difficult decision – wrote Esper, referring to the fact that it was impossible to comply with the request of the then president – the bad news was that I had to try to get Trump back without creating the disaster that I I was trying to avoid “.

According to what Axios reveals today, before being printed, Esper’s book was given the go-ahead by the Pentagon’s leaders, which included dozens of generals, senior officials and even members of the administration. And some of them had witnessed along with Esper to Trump’s outburst against the demonstrators.