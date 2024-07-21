Donald’s Staff Trump has called for additional security measures for the past 2 years that preceded the Butler rally, where the former president was injured in an attack. The Secret Service, however, has consistently rejected requests. The Washington Post cites information provided by four sources familiar with the matter. Agents employed to protect Trump have repeatedly requested additional resources and urged the use of a greater number of men to ensure the former president’s security at public events. The requests were denied and the responses were motivated by the lack of resources and men available to the agency.

The Washington Post article changes the picture outlined in the last week: the Secret Service, including in press releases, denied having rejected requests for increased security for Trump. The newspaper specifies that there are no explicit references to requests for last Saturday’s rally, which took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. In the summer of 2023, however, the agents assigned to the former president had requested additional resources for a rally in the town of Pickens: they had requested, in particular, the presence of snipers. In this circumstance, local law enforcement agents would have been used.