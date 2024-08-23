Former US President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, abruptly interrupted this Thursday (22) an interview he was giving to reporter Ali Bradley, from the American broadcaster NewsNationafter being alerted by his security team about a possible imminent danger to his life.

Trump was on a visit to the southern US border in Cochise County, Arizona, when the incident occurred.

During the interview with the American reporter, Trump said that he had been warned by his security team that both he and she were at risk of death.

“Can I tell you something? We are in danger by standing here talking,” the former president said, before quickly cutting off the interview. He then suggested to the reporter that they both leave the premises immediately, adding that the security team did not want him and her to remain there.

“They [a equipe de segurança] They don’t want me to stand here. They don’t want you to stand here either,” Trump said before ending the conversation, according to information published by the conservative newspaper National Review.

According to the National Reviewthe security alert came a day after Arizona authorities carried out a search operation to arrest a man who had threatened to kill Trump. The American newspaper cites that the man, with several outstanding arrest warrants, has already been arrested by local authorities.

Trump is currently facing an increase in the number of threats made against his life. This increase comes a month after the attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the Republican was nearly killed by Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old who attacked his rally. The attack perpetrated by Crooks is being investigated by the FBI, which has yet to provide any concrete updates on the case.

The attack on Trump in Pennsylvania has put the Secret Service on high alert. Following the attack, the agency has stepped up security for the Republican, even transferring members of President Joe Biden’s personal security team to the team protecting Trump.

The Pennsylvania attack was considered one of the most significant security failures in American history.