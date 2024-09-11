Journalist Imad Al-Din Adeeb believes that neither Kamala nor Trump succeeded in selling their ideas as much as they harmed the other’s image.

Adeeb added to Sky News Arabia:

Harris’s advisors advised her to attack, and Trump’s advisors advised him to be disciplined and not bully, and they committed to that.

I don’t think Harris has been able to attract new votes and her numbers in upcoming polls should be watched.

Harris elaborated without offering anything new, and Trump was not provoked.

Trump was very smart on the abortion issue by addressing a large bloc of religious people who reject the idea.

The debate was more of an introduction to Kamala Harris because Trump is well known.

It is not true that these elections will be decided by the popular vote, but by the electoral college system.

What will decide the election is not the states but some counties.

The two candidates are equal in their support for Israel, and the difference is in their commitment to the two-state solution (which Harris proposes).

There is a real, painful reality to the status of the United States, and it is an event that is taking shape, especially with the decreasing dependence on the dollar, which reduces the American role.

The Arab political mind must know that there are elections in the Arab world that we hope will lead to reform.

For his part, Sky News Arabia’s American affairs editor, Muwaffaq Harb, said that the debate witnessed a draw without a knockout blow.

Harb added to Sky News Arabia that:

Kamala Harris has had some achievements and played offense while Trump has played defense.

Trump has shied away from attacks that portray him as a bully, a racist, and a disrespect to women.

The debate lacked spontaneity, surprises, and what could be historically recorded in terms of brilliant sentences.

Trump spoke in the same manner as his 2016 debate.

Kamala talked about the economy because she knows it’s her weak point and talked about abortion as Trump’s weak point.

Harris tried to make up for President Joe Biden’s performance from a Democratic standpoint.

Kamala has motivated American women voters at a high rate, especially in light of the gap between men and women.

Trump was speaking to his base of traditional white men without college degrees.

Harris tried to market herself as pro-democracy and pro-institutions.

If Trump rejects Harris’ invitation to a second debate, he will look weak.

On blacks and racism, Harris did make some points.

There will be no decisive result on election night, with the polls so close.

The elections will be decided by the judiciary and there will be many appeals.

Harris renewed her commitment to defending Israel and its qualitative and military superiority.

Harris talked about the two-state solution to contain Arabs and Muslims, especially in Michigan.

What is hurting the Middle East is American hesitation.

The information revolution and the Internet gave the United States twenty years of superiority, and artificial intelligence will give it superiority for a new century.

For his part, Sky News Arabia Director General Nadim Koteich said that the debate witnessed offensive dominance by Kamala Harris and defensive play by Trump, who was more energetic.

Qatish explained that: