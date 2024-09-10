One on one, with rules that cannot be circumvented, practically obligatory themes and ‘weak points’ that must be defended (one’s own) and hit (those of the opponents). The last hours that separate the Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris comparison can be decisive for their respective staffs. There have been ‘trainings’, simulations and briefings to prepare the two candidates but what can make the difference in a key passage for the race to the White House are communication techniques.

For both, in addition to the content to be put on the table and the factual answers that will be produced, there are factors to consider that can influence the public’s consensus: postures, tone, facial and eye expressions. Everything to be played in the constant attempt to enhance one’s own strategy and try to compromise that of the opponent, within a very codified confrontation.

Suggestions and recommendations should try to prevent the unexpected that may arise. Communication techniques will be more useful in difficult moments, when the most slippery issues will be addressed. ABC Newswho is running the debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia that will be watched by 100 million Americans and millions more around the world, assured that no topics or questions have been shared in advance. But the questions that the two moderators will ask, David Muir and Linsey Daviswill touch on the issues that have inflamed the electoral campaign so far: abortion and civil rights, immigration, economy, wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Convincing answers are needed, and the readiness to elude or defuse the provocations that will come is also needed. For Trump, there are the legal problems and the shadow of the assault on Capitol Hill, with credibility to regain; for Harris, the right distance to keep with the Biden administration and the unknown of holding up under pressure.

Then, there are the rules to follow. Trump and Harris will have two minutes each to answer questions, without replies or interruptionswith the rival’s microphones off. This means that to refute the opponent’s statements, counter-arguments and more convincing ones are needed. The ability to synthesize and make as effective as possible each single message that you want to get across will be essential.

They will follow later one-minute replies and counter-replies. And even in this space, the one who will prevail will be the one who is able to use it to add an element to his own advantage or to neutralize one of the other party.

Direct exchange will not be possible, because Trump and Harris they won’t be able to ask each other questions. And this means that even aggression and boldness will have to be measured, because exaggerating or exaggerating the tone can become counterproductive.

The two candidates will have to stay standing and without notes. Facial expressions and body language will also play a role in this regard. Trump and Harris will have to appear at ease and not too stiff, transmitting confidence not only with the words they choose.

In the end they will have two minutes available for a closing statement. It is the classic message that serves to move what the previous hour and a half has failed to consolidate. Typically, it is the time for promises, frontal attacks and catchy phrases. But even in this case, it is absolutely not a given that the one who decides to dare more will prevail. (By Fabio Insenga)