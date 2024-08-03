Donald Trump? “He’s running scared and trying to back away.” Kamala Harris? “She doesn’t have the mental capacity to have a real debate against me.” Three months before the US presidential elections, the clash between the Dems and the tycoon heats up in a face-to-face on TV. The date and location of the confrontation in particular sparked a vitriolic exchange – peppered with heavy insults thrown by the Republican candidate towards his challenger.

Fox News or ABC? The clash over the location (and date) of the TV duel

The one who lights the fuse is Trump. Yesterday, the former president had in fact announced that he had accepted Fox News’ proposal for a TV duel in Pennsylvania, strictly “in an arena full of spectators”: “I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th”, wrote the tycoon on his social platform Truth. “The debate was previously scheduled against ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ on ABC, but was revoked as Biden is no longer a contender and I am in a lawsuit against ABC and George Slopadopoulos, with a consequent conflict of interest”, Trump’s explanation.

Agreement accepted willingly by Harris? Not in your dreams, of course. And the campaign of the US presidential candidate has explained the Democratic reasons, firmly rejecting the proposal. According to the campaign’s communications director Michael Tyler, in fact, the debate between the two candidates will have to be held on September 10 on ABC, as was already planned before President Joe Biden’s withdrawal.

“Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he has already agreed to. He is running straight to Fox News to be saved,” Tyler said in a statement after the former president’s deal with the conservative network was announced. “He needs to stop playing games and show up for the debate he has already committed to on September 10,” he added.

Then, on X, the brief but incisive comment by Kamala Harris: “It’s interesting – writes Biden’s vice president – how ‘any time, any place’ becomes ‘a specific time, a specific safe space’. I will be there on September 10, as he agreed. I hope to see him”, she concludes.

Ready the counter-reply with insults of Trump, who does not give up but instead relaunches the date of September 4, attacking Harris in a series of very harsh posts. “Kamala Harris does not have the mental capacity to have a real debate against me, scheduled for September 4 in Pennsylvania”, thundered the former president, explaining that either the debate will be held on September 4 on Fox News or it will not happen at all.

“She is recognized as the worst vice president in history, which works very well with the worst president, the corrupt Joe Biden,” he continued attacking and claiming that the “crazy” Democratic candidate is “a person with a low IQ who cannot compete with the leaders of other countries. The US no longer has a chance of greatness with these low-level intellectuals in charge! She does not even want to debate me on September 4th. Like Sleepy Joe before her, she cannot put two sentences together!!!”, the tycoon accused the challenger.