Donald Trump attacks Brittney Griner, and Biden administration brokered trade to free her, accusing the basketball star of hating America. “What kind of deal is it to trade Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our country, for a man known as ‘the merchant of death’?” Trump wrote on his social Truth.

“What a stupid and unpatriotic embarrassment for the United States!” Trump added, suggesting that instead of the African-American gay player Paul Whelan should be released, the former marine who has three other passports in addition to the American one, arrested in 2018 in Russia and sentenced in 2020 to 16 years for espionage.

Griner was arrested last February, on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine, after a charge for cannabis-infused electric cigarettes was found. She was sentenced to nine years in prison, she had recently been transferred to a penal colony. To secure her release, the United States freed Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer whose release Russia has long been seeking, who was serving a 25-year sentence for a plot to kill Americans.

Trump’s attack – of which the controversies towards the athletes who have expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by refusing to kneel during the anthem – perhaps refers to the fact of the statements made by the basketball player in 2020. In an interview released in fact, Griner told an Arizona newspaper that he did not believe that the national anthem should be played before WNBA games, but had clarified that with this he did not want to “show contempt for our country: my father fought in Vietnam and I was a policeman for 30 years and I too wanted to be a policewoman before I started playing. I am proud of my country.”