As the date of the presidential elections in the United Stateswhich will take place on November 5, the campaign manager of the president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Jen O’Malley Dillon, warned that the state of Florida has a marked Republican tendency that will be difficult to reverse.

There are still just over four months left for the presidential elections in the United Stateswhich will define the next president for the period from 2025 to 2029. In the race against time to win over undecided voters throughout the United States, Some states are already showing trends that seem irreversibleand One of them is the state of Florida.

When asked in an interview with Puck News about himself considered Florida a “battleground state”the Dillon’s response was clear: “No.”. Added to the campaign manager’s concise but decisive statement are the words of Dan Kanninen, director of the key states of the Biden campaign, who placed some uncertainty on the voting intention of Floridian citizens.

“Florida is in play for President Biden and Democrats everywhere on the ballot. “Trump and his disconnected loyalists are taking the state for granted, while his extreme agenda continues to raise costs and strip Floridians of freedoms,” he explained first, according to information shared by the outlet. The New York Post.

Along these lines, Kanninen maintained that “the President has a strong story to tell about the issues that matter most to Floridians, which is why our campaign continues to increase our presence and investments in the state.” Currently, the States that will be a “battleground” according to Dillon correspond to Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.

Trump’s lead in six key states

A few days ago, the polls of Emerson College and The Hill reflected an advantage of the former president over Biden in the states of Arizona (47 percent against 43 percent), Georgia (45 percent against 41 percent), Michigan (46 percent against 45 percent), Nevada (46 percent against 43 percent), Pennsylvania (47 percent to 45 percent) and Wisconsin (47 percent to 44 percent).

These surveys also indicate that Trump’s lead in the six states mentioned remained the same or increased compared to reports published last month, before the jury’s decision in the trial in New York.