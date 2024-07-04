In view of the presidential elections on November 5, the Detectives Endowment Association (DEA) will conduct a survey among its associate members. New York Police Department for determine which candidate he will support between President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trumpalthough there is already a clear favorite.

Political discussions take place daily in all social spheres, from schools to offices, including government agencies. Where there is respect for the orders of the authorities there is also room for free thought, which is why the Detectives Association decided carry out the vote to take a position that represents its members.

For these elections, the DEA took a more representative stance, as endorsements are usually determined by the union president or the leadership team. Although it is an opportunity to express oneself, many officers think it is a waste of time, since Trump is the favorite of most agents.

According to the information shared by the media The New York Postan official said that the agents assure that “Trump is in favor of law enforcement“. For his part, DEA President Scott Munro referred to the usefulness of the vote. “It is the responsibility of our union leaders to understand how our members feel before endorsing any candidate running for president,” he said.

Most NYPD officers support former President Trump. Photo:Facebook NYPD Share

Details of the NYPD vote

Through an online platform they will be able to vote NYPD officers to their chosen candidate next July 8th through August 8thwhen it will finally close with the votes registered so far.

In addition to the options of Trump and Biden, agents will have the possibility to abstain from voting or write in the name of another candidate. “With the results of this survey, local, state and national leaders will know how we feel and what we intend to do in November,” Munro explained, according to the aforementioned media outlet.