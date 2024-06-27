Today at 9 PM Eastern Time in the studios of cnnin Atlanta, Georgia, the first debate between the presidential candidates will take place Joe Biden and Donald Trump. This first meeting could make a difference in preferences of vote. But, So far, who is in the lead?

According to various surveys cited by the media News Channel 8, President Biden is behind Republican Donald Trump by a percentage of 1.2. They assure that comparing 751 surveys, Trump has a voting preference of 45 percentwhile the current president of the United States reaches a 43.8 percent.

According to the analysis, the difference between the candidates is really close. For example, a poll from Morning Consult made this week concluded that the candidates had tied with 44 percent. While one carried out by CBSNews, which was conducted between June 17 and 21, showed that Trump was ahead by only one percentage point.

Nevertheless, other surveys provide a greater margin of difference. For example, the one carried out by ActiVote placed the former president Donald Trump leads by three points. While the one carried out by Rasmussen Reports assured that the Republican leads the preferences by nine points.

But there are also polls that ensure that Biden is winning. A study released by Morning Consult earlier this month indicated that the Democrat had a lead of one percentage point. In turn, another one carried out by Beacon Research/Shaw and Company Research gave him a two-point advantage.

Besides, a poll that included independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy indicated that Trump has a 1.8 percent leadmeaning that he would reach 41.9 percent of the electoral preference, against 40.1 percent for Joe Biden and 7.3 percent for Kennedy.

Details of the first Trump vs. debate Biden in the United States

This will be the first time a presidential debate is held between a current president and a former president seeking to return to the White House. Both Trump and Biden are seeking a second term. Another relevant detail is that it will be the first in the modern history of the North American country to be held so far in advance of the elections on November 5.

The debate will be broadcast in both English and Spanish and each candidate will have the opportunity to speak for 90 minutes. However, their microphones will be muted when it is not their time to participate so that they are not interrupted. It has been announced that they will only be able to have a pen and a notebook to make notes. but they will not be able to enter written notes.