President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 (THE WASHINGTON POST / THE WASHINGTON POST)

35 days before a high-tension American presidential election, Donald Trump and Joe Biden exchanged invective, taunts and personal attacks in front of millions of Americans, without the moderator of this duel being able to prevent them from regularly cutting themselves off. .

“Horror movie”, “worst debate in history”, “fiasco”, “shitshow”: the commentators did not have enough harsh words to describe the show, without a real debate of ideas.

To the point that some have called for the cancellation of the next debates. And that the organizers quickly announced new measures to “maintain order” during the next two televised duels on October 15 and 22.

Jawbone tight, Donald Trump, who is running for a second four-year term on November 3, tried throughout the debate to portray Joe Biden as a puppet of the “radical left”, whether on health, security or climate.

The former vice president called him in return “the worst president America has ever had”, “clown” and “Putin’s poodle”. “Everyone knows he’s a liar,” he said.

“There is nothing intelligent in you”, for his part hammered Donald Trump who hoped for a misstep from his rival that did not take place, although Joe Biden has stammered several times.

The correspondents of the French-speaking public radios recorded this episode in Cleveland, place of this debate which left many voters unsatisfied.