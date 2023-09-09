The topic of total electrification of mobility continues to hold sway in the United States as well. And it couldn’t be otherwise considering the approaching of elections for the White House and how divisive this issue is in the USA, in particular regarding the positions of Joe Biden and Donald Trumpthat calling them diametrically opposed seems almost a euphemism.

Trump vs Biden…

And the former president of the United States, as well as number one Republican candidate for next year’s elections, attacked the Biden administration on this issue, entrusting the social network Truth with his outburst in defense of the state of Michigan, extremely important for the country’s economy and with an automotive industry threatened by the transition to electric cars. “The Great State of Michigan it will no longer have an automotive industry if the crazy ‘all cars will be electric’ concept of Joe Biden’s policy comes into force. China will take everything 100%”wrote Trump, who then asked to be voted on with the promise of “maintain all jobs and create more“.

…and against the UAW

But that is not all. Because the former Tycoon also decided to criticize the president of the United Auto Workers union, better known as UAW, precisely for having supported electric vehicles. “Shawn Fain, the respected president of the United Auto Workers, can’t even think about allowing all cars to be electric. It will mean that they will all be produced in China, and the auto industry in America will cease to exist!”, Trump added. Who, as before, then appealed to his potential voters, promising to “stop this madness“, and defining Mexico and Canada as two countries that “they love Biden’s idiotic policies.”