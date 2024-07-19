Former US President Donald Trump used his presidential nomination speech to criticize President Joe Biden’s policies on electric vehicles, vowing to take action against them on his first day in office.

“I will end the electric vehicle mandate on day one,” Trump said in his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. “This move will save the American auto industry from being completely wiped out, which is happening now, and save American customers thousands and thousands of dollars per vehicle,” Bloomberg reported on Friday.

While the Biden administration has no mandate on electric vehicles, critics of new air pollution limits issued by the Environmental Protection Agency in March have said they would force automakers to sell electric vehicles illegally.

Trump’s comments on electric vehicles came just moments before he criticized what he said were trillions of dollars in wasteful spending “related to the Green New Deal scam.”

Trump added that he would instead direct the money to projects such as roads, bridges and dams, although it was not immediately clear how he would fulfill his pledge.

Trump has made no secret of his disdain for electric vehicles, arguing that they don’t work and will benefit China and Mexico while hurting American auto workers. Biden, by contrast, has made the shift to battery-powered vehicles a key climate and industrial policy and has set a goal of 50 percent of all new vehicle sales being electric by 2030.