Trump says he will be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine after winning the elections

Former President Donald Trump vowed to stop the Ukrainian conflict even before the US leader takes office. During a rally in Iowa, the politician said that he would get the situation resolved “before I arrive at the Oval Office, immediately after winning the election,” writes RIA News.

At the same time, Donald Trump stressed that he does not take sides in this situation. The politician is convinced that the number of victims in this conflict is already in the millions.

“I want people to stop dying,” Trump said.

Earlier, the former US president commented on the reservation of the current American leader Joe Biden, who confused Ukraine with Iraq. According to Trump, with his statements, the politician is bringing the world to the brink of a third world war, because he does not understand what he is doing. The ex-president expressed the opinion that Biden is “blatantly incompetent.”

Trump also admitted that under the terms of the peace, Ukraine can “keep much of what it deserves.” In his opinion, Russia will agree to such an outcome, but the dialogue between the two countries requires “the right mediator or negotiator”, which is not currently available.