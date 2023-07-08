Former US President Donald Trump on July 7 called himself the only one who can prevent a third world war.

“I am the only candidate who can make the following pledge. I will prevent a third world war, which is what we are heading towards. We are moving towards a third world war,” he said at a rally in Iowa.

Trump also noted that if he wins the presidential election in 2024, he will put an end to the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours. At the same time, he stressed that he does not take sides in the conflict.

“Do you know which side I’m on? I want people to stop dying, that’s whose side I’m on,” he said.

Earlier, on July 2, Trump, commenting on the reservation of US President Joe Biden, called him “blatantly incompetent” in a situation fraught with a third world war. We are talking about a situation in which the American leader mistakenly called Ukraine Iraq. According to Trump, the situation with Russia is such that “it is better not to make mistakes in decisions.” He reiterated his promise to promptly resolve the Ukrainian conflict if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Trump also said on June 10 that only with his help can a third world war be prevented. According to him, he knows all the players in the political field well and has already had experience of successful dialogue with them.

On April 25, Trump said that the election of American leader Joe Biden to a second presidential term could lead to a third world war. According to him, the US is run by a man who does not understand what is happening.

Before that, on March 13, Trump promised to prevent a third world war after being re-elected in 2024. He announced this during a speech at a rally of his supporters in Iowa. According to him, the threat of global conflict is real.