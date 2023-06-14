He Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) promised this Tuesday that will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the current president, Joe Biden, if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

“I will appoint a real special prosecutor to prosecute the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden criminal family“Trump said during a campaign event in New Jersey, after being prosecuted in a Miami (Florida) court for the classified documents case.

The former president had already posted a similar message on his Truth Social account hours before his appearance in court.

In his speech on Tuesday, Trump repeated a series of insults against the US Department of Justice and against special prosecutor Jack Smith, in charge of the documents case.

The former president assured that Smith is dedicated to carrying out “political assassinations”, and that the Justice Department’s decision to prosecute him is politically motivated.

(Also read: Trump describes imputation by case of classified files of ‘egregious abuse of power’)

In his speech, Trump repeated a series of insults against the US Department of Justice.

He also defended his authority to declassify sensitive material at will, and said that other leaders, such as former presidents Bill Clinton or George W. Bush, also made similar rulings without being charged with any crime.

In addition, he described his indictment as an “evil and egregious abuse of power” and He accused Biden of lashing out at him, “his main political adversary” ahead of the presidential elections. “It’s electoral interference,” she snapped.

(Also: The White House defends itself against Trump’s accusations about classified files)

Trump was booked and arraigned this Tuesday in a federal court in Miami on charges related to the retention of classified documents at his Florida mansion, a charge to which he pleaded “not guilty.”

It is the first time that a former US president has been indicted at the federal level. See also VIDEO: Dog jumps out of a window to escape a fire Photo:

It is the first time that a former US president has been indicted at the federal level. The prosecution accuses him of having kept confidential documents after leaving the White House, which contained secret information on nuclear weapons.

(Keep reading: Can any of the nine Republican candidates defeat Donald Trump?)

Before heading to New Jersey, the former president stopped at a well-known Cuban cafe in the Little Havana neighborhood, where he was greeted by dozens of followers and journalists who reported the moment in which several supporters sang happy birthday to the former president. , who turns 77 this Wednesday.

During his speech in New Jersey, Trump again heard chants of “happy birthday,” saying tomorrow’s celebration will be “the best ever.”

EFE