Trump vows to improve relations with China if he wins the presidential election

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has promised to improve relations with China if he wins the November election, according to TASS with reference to RSBN.

“I think we will have excellent relations with China. But they also have to be honest. China has taken advantage of our country for years, just like any other country,” the politician said.

The former head of the White House noted that in order to improve US-Chinese relations, the United States needs to gain China’s respect. “But they don’t respect either [вице-президента США Камалу] Harris, no [действующего главу государства Джо] “Biden,” he said.

Earlier, Trump said that Washington should not allow the interests of Russia and China to coincide. According to the politician, the United States needs a “smart president” who would be able to resist Russia and China. In this case, these countries would not threaten the United States, the politician believes.