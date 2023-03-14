Former US President Trump vows to hold China accountable for spreading COVID-19

Former US President Donald Trump promised that if he wins the presidential election, he will hold Beijing accountable for the spread of COVID-19 in the world, and will achieve complete independence from Chinese imports of essentials, RSBN reports on its page in Twitter.

“I will hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for spreading the Chinese virus to the world,” he said.

The politician also announced his intention to implement a four-year plan, which implies a complete rejection of Chinese imports of essential goods and any interaction with Beijing.

Earlier, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed confidence that the COVID-19 pandemic would end in 2023, and at the same time the international emergency regime would be lifted.