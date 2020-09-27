US President Donald Trump has pledged to end the dependence of the American economy on China once and for all if he wins the upcoming elections. TASS.

“Over the next four years, we will transform America into the world’s manufacturing superpower, and we will end our dependence on China once and for all,” he said.

Earlier, Trump noted that the significance of the trade deal with China has decreased for Washington.

In May, Donald Trump said he had “lost his taste” for the trade deal.

We will remind, on January 15 in Washington, an agreement was signed on the first phase of the trade deal between the United States and China. The document provides for an increase in purchases of American products by $ 76.7 billion during the first year and by $ 123.3 billion during the second year of the agreement.