Nashville, Tennessee.- Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday outlined plans to fully embrace cryptocurrency use if elected for a second term, telling hundreds of digital currency proponents that he wants the country to become a “bitcoin superpower” under his leadership.

In his opening speech at a bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee, the Republican presidential candidate promised to make the United States the “cryptocurrency capital of the world” and create a “strategic reserve” of bitcoins using the cryptocurrencies currently held by the U.S. government.

He also promised to remove Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler and create a cryptocurrency advisory board if he wins the election.

“We will have regulations, but from now on the rules will be written by people who love their industry, not hate it,” he said.

Trump’s keynote speech at the Bitcoin 2024 conference showed how radically his stance on cryptocurrencies has changed over time.

The Republican candidate has not always been a fan of cryptocurrencies, writing on social media in 2019 that their value was “highly volatile” and based “on thin air.”

Trump has become an adept at digital currencies in recent years, and in May, his campaign began accepting cryptocurrency donations.

During his nearly 50-minute speech, Trump repeatedly sought to contrast his support for cryptocurrency with the Biden administration’s efforts to regulate the industry, telling the crowd that the federal government was “blocking his way.” Trump said he wanted the “mining, minting and production” of cryptocurrencies to take place in the United States.