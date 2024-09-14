Reuters: Trump vows to deport Haitians over alleged animal eating

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has promised to deport Haitian immigrants from Springfield, Ohio, en masse for allegedly eating animals, according to Reuters.

“We’re going to do massive deportations in Springfield, Ohio,” he said.

As the publication notes, most of the 15,000 Haitians in Springfield are there legally. Trump’s promise to deport applies to those who arrived in the U.S. illegally.

It also clarified that Trump did not repeat the claim he made during the presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris that immigrants eat dogs and cats, as the statement was ridiculed by the public.

Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry responded to Trump’s words about Germany’s failed energy policy. The department noted that the German energy system is fully functional, and also jokingly added that they do not eat cats and dogs.