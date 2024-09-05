Trump: Musk to head government efficiency commission

American billionaire Elon Musk has agreed to head a special commission on government efficiency. This was announced by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, reports CNN.

“If I win the election, I plan to establish a special commission on government efficiency. Mr. Musk suggested this idea to me and also agreed to chair the task force,” the Republican said.

Trump explained that the commission’s work would consist of conducting a full financial audit, examining the performance of the entire federal government, and recommending “radical reforms.” He stressed that these are all necessary steps because “this cannot continue.”

On Sept. 3, Musk expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of serving on a special commission of businessmen auditing government programs that Trump plans to create if he wins the election. He said the U.S. government “spends too much money and does unnecessary regulation, and we need to get rid of it as soon as possible.”