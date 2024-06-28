Donald Trump is convinced that Joe Biden “will be the nominee” of the Democrats in the elections for the presidency of the United States in November 2024 despite the worrying performance in the first TV comparison between the candidates. Biden’s performance, uncertain and unconvincing, has opened a debate among the Dems on the possible withdrawal of the 81-year-old president from the race for the White House. Interviewed by Fox News in the aftermath of the debate, Trump also said that “it was a great honor to be on stage representing the people of our country.”

“I think he will be the candidate,” Trump said to the broadcaster close to US conservatives, adding that he “doesn’t believe” that the Democrats will replace him with another candidate. “They couldn’t have done better, nobody could have done better,” he said, explaining that just as he “beat” Biden in the debate he would have beaten any other candidate.

Republicans invoke the 25th Amendment: what it provides

In the Republican camp, Mike Johnson is distancing himself from Trump’s line. The Speaker of the House says Joe Biden’s Cabinet should discuss whether to invoke the 25th Amendment, which includes the possibility of removing the president when he is no longer able to exercise his powers, following his disastrous debate performance last night. “I would ask the members of the cabinet to look into their hearts, and we hope that they do their duty in the best interest of the American people, these are crucial moments”, declared the Republican leader affirming that “there are many people who are asking” to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Invoked by many against Trump after the assault on Congress, the 25th amendment provides that, for the transfer of power to the vice president in the event that the president is “incapacitated”, the vice president himself and the majority of ministers agree that the president “is unable to perform the duties and administer the powers of his office” and communicate this belief, in writing, to Congress. In the event of the president’s opposition to the measure, Congress, with a qualified majority vote in both chambers, should confirm the transfer of power.

“If I were a member of the Cabinet, I would have discussions with my colleagues about this,” the Speaker added. “Let’s see what action they take. This is a serious situation.” Johnson’s comments come after Republican Representative Chip Roy said he would introduce a resolution in the House calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to “immediately use her power under Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene the principal members of the Cabinet to declare the President incompetent.”