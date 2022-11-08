CBS News: Former US President Trump and his wife vote in Florida

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania voted at a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida. About it informs CBS news channel.

The former US leader emphasized the importance of the midterm elections, adding that it was an honor for him to participate in them. He also called on voters to join the vote. “It doesn’t matter who, it’s important to come and vote,” Trump said. According to the channel, the politician supported the incumbent Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in the election. Tuesday will be a happy day for many Americans, he said.

Earlier, Trump announced an “important announcement” that he intends to make at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on November 15. He said that this vote could be “saving for the country.”

On November 7, CNN reported that the former American president may announce his participation in the presidential elections. It was clarified that there was no official announcement yet.