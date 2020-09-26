American leader Donald Trump is convinced that he could be defeated in the November elections solely because of “scam” by the Democratic Party during the mail vote. RIA News…

“We cannot allow them to do this – our country is at stake because these people will destroy our country,” the head of the White House said during a meeting with his supporters in Virginia.

In this regard, the President of the United States urged to report on every revealed case of voting fraud in order to prevent falsification of the results.

In addition, Trump said he wants a “friendly” process of transfer of power in the event of his loss in the presidential elections, which will be held on November 3.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced his concerns about the mail-order vote in the presidential elections in the United States. The politician believes that this format makes the upcoming elections vulnerable to interference from abroad. In addition, in his opinion, this method does not allow for accurate and prompt summing up of the voting results.

The head of state also accused the American billionaire Michael Bloomberg of bribery of voters in Florida. According to him, the entrepreneur paid fines for criminals, spending $ 16 billion on it.