As part of his campaign for the 2024 presidential elections, Donald Trump heads today to Texas on the Mexican border, where he intends to emphasize his strict positions against immigration that emerged during his presidential term.

According to media outlets, during his tour, Trump intends to distribute food to security forces that Texas has mobilized to try to limit the crossing of illegal immigrants across the border.

He will be accompanied by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who is preparing to sign a measure approved by the Texas Legislature that would make illegal entry of immigrants a crime under local law. The text would give the state the authority to arrest and deport them to Mexico.