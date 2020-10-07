The entrance to the Walter Reed military hospital looks like the prelude to a Donald Trump rally this Sunday. Sounds at full volume The eye of the tiger, the soundtrack of Rocky, and the fans gathered there refer to the American president as a “hero.” More than a hundred fans of the Republican traveled to the Bethesda (Maryland) medical center to show their support for the president, admitted since last Friday due to coronavirus. Around 5:30 in the afternoon (local time), the president interrupted his quarantine and unexpectedly left the hospital to greet his followers inside an official vehicle, with a mask. But he was not alone. In the car, fully armored and with the windows up, without exterior ventilation, were two other secret service agents. A “completely unnecessary and insane” displacement, as James Phillips, a doctor at the hospital where Trump is admitted, has described it.

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. – Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

“Every person who was in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential ‘ride’ now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They can get sick. They may die. For a political theater. Sent by Trump to risk their lives for a theater. This is crazy, ”Phillips wrote Sunday night on Twitter. Another doctor who joined in the criticism was Johnatan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at the George Washington University School of Medicine. “By taking a merry walk in front of Walter Reed, the president is putting his Secret Service detachment at serious risk. In the hospital when we come into close contact with a COVID patient we dress in full personal protective equipment: gown, gloves, N95, eye protection, hat. This is the height of irresponsibility, ”Reiner tweeted.

By taking a joy ride outside Walter Reed the president is placing his Secret Service detail at grave risk. In the hospital when we go into close contact with a COVID patient we dress in full PPE: Gown, gloves, N95, eye protection, hat. This is the height of irresponsibility. – Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) October 4, 2020

White House spokesman Judd Deere described the move as a “last minute short walk to greet his supporters,” and claimed to have had the authorization of the doctors treating the president.

The dozens of supporters of the Republican gathered outside the hospital this Sunday had been encouraging their candidate since early in the morning. Some came as pilgrims to leave her bouquets of flowers, others shouted “four more years!” and several waved Trump-Pence 2020 badges. At noon there were only two African-Americans in the Trump group. One of them was the owner of a US flag stand who thought it might be a good business opportunity. Cars passing by the medical center, located in an affluent neighborhood on the outskirts of Washington, support the protesters by loudly honking their horns.

The vehicle fans didn’t expect to see was the armored presidential SUV in which Trump appeared. The White House’s own health experts recommend that infected people isolate themselves for at least 10 days after testing positive. After being hospitalized for two nights, the president published a video before going abroad in which he assured that “it was an interesting trip.” “Covid is an interesting thing. I understand it and I understand it, “he said from a hospital room dressed in a suit.

Larry Hanson, 69, drove two and a half hours from Richmond, Virginia, to accompany Trump, albeit symbolically. He likes it, he says, because he is someone who works for the common man, who speaks the language of the people. For Hanson, the presidential elections on November 3 will define whether the US continues with the capitalist model or becomes socialist. In Tuesday’s debate, Trump told Democratic candidate Joe Biden that his party wants to make him a socialist. “They are going to dominate you, Joe. You know it, ”he assured. That message from the president reached Hanson, who believes that Trump “attacked like a pit bull” and that although the progressive media published that Biden had won the first face-to-face, “Fox News, who tells the truth, said no”, aim.

Trump has lived through a good part of the pandemic installed in denial: he did not show himself in public with a mask until mid-July, he held massive campaign rallies and, just hours before testing positive, he said at a fundraising event that the end of the pandemic was very close. When his followers are asked about the president’s attitude, they tend to be elusive: “China is responsible for all this,” “the media are lying,” “they don’t wear masks at the protests,” “they don’t want to scare people. “… Bill Donson, 57, defends that the Republican does not wear a mask because those around him have taken the test before meeting with him. And why did it test positive then? “Because we don’t know what happened in the debate,” he replies, without a mask.

In the middle of the music country from the horns and the screams of those who put their bodies out of the car window to support the Trumpistas, a voice is heard that demands that the lives of African Americans matter. It’s Madison, 24, holding a sign on the tray across the road in front of the medical center that reads, “Why are you worried about the coronavirus now?” She came with her mother from Gaithersburg (Maryland) to convey the message to the black community that not all whites agree with “white supremacism that supports Trump.” She is shocked that supporters of the US president are now concerned about the pandemic after they have lowered her profile for months. The death toll in the US is close to 210,000.

It is the first time that Linda, 62, has participated in a Trump event. Born and raised in the area where the hospital is located, she decided to reach out to support the president who, in her perspective, has been the most battered in history. The mother of two soldiers admits that she would like the Republican to have a more presidential attitude. “If I’m honest, sometimes I wish she didn’t say the things she says, but I think she has a good heart.” Next to her is an Asian-American family. The 40-year-old woman, who prefers not to say the name, defends that Trump only wants law and order for the country. “We come from China, a communist country, and we want to tell them: it doesn’t work,” he says, as if establishing such an authoritarian regime were on the table.

