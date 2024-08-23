Home policy

From: Babett Gumbrecht

Press Split

Donald Trump’s vice-presidential candidate is being ridiculed online for an appearance. It is not the first embarrassment for JD Vance ahead of the 2024 US election.

Valdosta – It is a bizarre appearance that the vice-presidential candidate of the republican JD Vance made a statement while visiting a donut shop in the small town of Valdosta in Georgia: “The zoo has come to town. Thank you for letting us come,” Vance said to a salesperson. The entire conversation can be seen on the video clip, which was uploaded to the platform X (formerly Twitter).

The US politician was not given a warm welcome. In the video, which critics are denigrating on social media, Vance is immediately told by the employee behind the counter that she does not want to be filmed. Vance then asked the camera teams to cut the employee out of everything.

Mockery on social media: Vance’s attempts at dialogue ahead of the 2024 US election seem clumsy

The Meidas-Touch Network writes on X about the video: “JD Vance had a very embarrassing visit to a donut shop in Georgia earlier. Believe us, it’s worse than you think.” And indeed, the conversation in the donut shop doesn’t get any better after the rocky start. “Everything. Lots of frosting here. Sprinkles. Lots of cinnamon rolls. Just anything that makes sense.” After Vance awkwardly placed his order, he introduced himself to the employee: “I’m JD Vance. I’m running for vice president,” he said. The woman’s answer: “Okay.”

JD Vance with Donald Trump. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

A second employee also reluctantly answered Vance’s question about how long he had been working at the store. Vance visited the store before stopping by Trump’s headquarters in the same Georgia city, reports Independent.

Not the first embarrassment for Vance before the 2024 US election: Talk show legend Oprah taunts Trump’s vice president

Critics accuse Vance of clumsy behavior ahead of the 2024 US election. But the video is not the first for Trump’s vice president Vance. Embarrassment in the election campaignThe Republican recently received a dig from US talk show queen Oprah Winfrey. During her surprise appearance in Chicago, she mocked the Republican vice presidential candidate. Vance had recently caused a furore in the country with derogatory comments about childless women, whom he had referred to in the past as “childless cat women”.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

Trump Vice President Vance takes jab over Catwoman statements

Winfrey said in Chicago, referring to this, that Americans are closer to each other than some people would have them believe. If a house is on fire, nobody asks about the religion of the homeowner. “We don’t ask who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do our best to save them.” She added: “And if the house happens to belong to a childless cat lady, we try to save the cat too.”

The Republicans and Democrats have just under 70 days left until the 2024 US election in November (bg).