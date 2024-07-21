Home page politics

Donald Trump’s team is increasing the pressure on Joe Biden during the election campaign. Trump’s vice president JD Vance is now even calling on the US president to resign immediately.

Washington, DC – Joe Biden is likely to face the decisive days of his political career. More and more high-ranking politicians in the Democrats publicly withdraw their support for the US President and call on Biden not to run again in the upcoming election. JD Vance, the newly selected running mate of former President Donald Trumpis taking advantage of the opportunity for the election campaign and is going one step further: Biden – according to Vance’s demand – should immediately resign as president.

Trump Vice President JD Vance sees Biden at the end – “He should resign now”

“Anyone who calls on Joe Biden to give up his candidacy without also asking him to resign from the presidency is displaying an absurd level of cynicism,” Vance wrote on Saturday in a post on the short message service X. Anyone who cannot run as a candidate in an election cannot hold the office of US president, Vance continued. “He should resign now.”

The Senator from Ohio, who would become the next Vice President of the USA if Trump were to win the election, is increasing the pressure on Biden with his demands and is putting the Democratic Party on the brink of US election in a difficult situation. The Trump camp’s strategy is likely to continue to attack Biden because of his mental fitness. With his latest demands, Vance could further discredit the US president and his party.

Trump team in election campaign mode – Vice President JD Vance calls for Biden to resign as president immediately

Another post on X on Sunday afternoon also showed that Vance’s approach could become the new strategy against the US president. In it, Vance repeated his demands using similar words. “If Joe Biden ends his re-election campaign, how can he justify remaining president?” Trump’s running mate asks his followers.

“If he did not run for re-election, it would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along in his belief that Biden was not mentally fit enough to serve as commander in chief,” Vance continued. There is no middle ground for the Democrats on this issue.

Trump returns to the election campaign after failed assassination attempt – and targets Biden

Trump himself had re-entered the election campaign after the failed assassination attempt on Saturday and had once again targeted Biden. The former president made fun of the rivals of the Democratic Party, who are currently discussing whether President Biden might not run again. “They have no idea who their candidate is,” Trump said to around 12,000 supporters in Michigan. Biden won the primaries, “and now they want to take it away from him,” Trump argued. For the republican The former president predicted a “monumental landslide victory” in the November election.

Pressure on Biden increases – over 30 high-ranking Democrats demand withdrawal

Meanwhile, pressure is growing on Biden to give up his candidacy. The incumbent has been under massive pressure since his erratic and confused appearance in the television debate with Trump at the end of June. More than 30 members of the House of Representatives and four Democratic senators have now publicly called on Biden to withdraw. Biden, who is now also suffering from Corona, once again rejected calls for him to withdraw from the race for the White House on Friday. He announced that he would resume his campaign activities next week after his Corona illness. (fd with material from AFP)