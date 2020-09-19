WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – US President Donald Trump has announced that the country will have enough corona vaccines for all Americans by April next year. It is an ambitious goal as no vaccine has yet been approved. Experts from Trump’s government had previously said that it would be more likely until mid-2021 before everyone could get a vaccination. “We assume that we will have enough vaccine doses for every American by April,” Trump said in the White House on Friday.

Distribution of the vaccines should begin within 24 hours of approval, he said. He reiterated his earlier statements that 100 million vaccine doses should be delivered by the end of the year. Experts assume that you have to be vaccinated twice with an interval of several weeks.

The corona crisis with almost 200,000 deaths in the USA has become an important topic in the election campaign for the White House. Trump had spoken several times that a vaccine could be approved until the end of October – and thus before the presidential election on November 3rd. Republican Trump lags behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden in polls.