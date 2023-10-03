Home page politics

Donald Trump speaks to journalists during a lunch break in the New York Supreme Court. © Seth Wenig/AP/dpa

Donald Trump is not facing prison, but $250 million and possibly his skyscraper are at stake. The former US President travels to New York for the fraud trial – and distributes.

New York – US presidential candidate Donald Trump used a fraud trial about the future of his business empire for election advertising and severe verbal attacks. The 77-year-old called the black Attorney General Letitia James “racist” before the start of the civil proceedings and accused Judge Arthur Engoron of influencing the election. His license should be revoked, Trump demanded. The procedure is “illegal” and prevents him from campaigning.

After Engoron’s preliminary decision, Trump has his back to the wall. Last week, the judge confirmed the prosecutor’s allegations that the ex-president, his sons and employees had manipulated the value of the Trump Organization for years in order to obtain cheaper loans and insurance contracts. On Monday, the prosecution and defense made their opening statements.

250 million – and the Trump Tower?

The procedure is now about the exact determination of possible punishments as well as open accusations. Although Trump is not threatened with prison or a direct impact on his bid for the presidency, a conviction could cause him great business damage. James wants to ensure that Trump has to pay 250 million US dollars (around 237 million euros) and is no longer allowed to do business in New York. It is unclear whether he would also have to give up properties such as his famous Trump Tower on 5th Avenue if he is convicted.

Before the trial began, Trump, who voluntarily traveled in person, spoke of the “continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time” – this can also be understood as an allusion to a series of accusations against him. During breaks, he returned several times to the many waiting media and spoke. He reiterated the personal attacks against those involved in the trial and his representation that he was being politically persecuted.

According to TV images and US media reports, Trump remained calm in the courtroom. He often looked serious or even gloomy and crossed his arms. According to the TV station CNN, he did not communicate with Judge Engoron. He initially only looked once in the direction of Attorney General James, who was sitting a few rows behind him to the right. Trump’s son Eric was also in the room as a co-defendant.

Net worth “inflated”

The public prosecutor’s office repeated its allegations on Monday. In a statement, James accused Trump of “falsely inflating his net worth for years” in order to enrich himself and thereby defraud institutions. She looks forward to showing the full extent of his fraud during the trial. Regardless of how rich or powerful you are, the laws apply equally to everyone, it said.

There were increased security measures in front of the court, there were many barriers, police and media representatives and a few pro-Trump demonstrators. Trump wants to be re-elected US President next year and is clearly ahead of his internal party rivals in the Republican field.

Legal success for Trump in Washington

Almost at the same time as the start of the negotiations in New York, the US Supreme Court in Washington announced a decision that Trump should be happy about. The Supreme Court announced it would not hear a case that sought to bar Trump from the 2024 presidential election because of his role in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A lesser-known Republican presidential candidate, John Anthony Castro, argued the 14th Amendment in his proposal. It states that any U.S. official who takes an oath to the Constitution is barred from holding future office if he or she has “participated in insurrection or rebellion” or provided “aid or assistance” to insurgents. dpa