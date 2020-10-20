US President Donald Trump said that the country’s nuclear weapons have been upgraded to an unattainable level, writes TASS… He said this, speaking to supporters in the state of Arizona.

“We have invested $ 2.5 trillion in the development of the armed forces, we have the best equipment compared to any other country in the world. We have upgraded our nuclear weapons to a level that no one has even come close to reaching, the politician argued. – We have new missiles, shells, ships, tanks. We have incredible F-35 fighters, new tankers. We have all. Russia and China are jealous of us, no one has such equipment. ”

American hypersonic missiles, according to Trump, are seven times faster than analogues. The US President called them the best in the world.

Earlier it was reported that the American leader compared himself to superman after recovering from the coronavirus.

In addition, Trump again promised to withdraw United States troops from Afghanistan.