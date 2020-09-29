President of the United States Donald Trump said that the American administration plans to distribute 150 million high-speed tests for coronavirus across the country in the coming weeks, reports TASS…

He stressed that he was happy to report this. The American leader noted that 18 million tests will be sent to nursing homes.

It clarifies that we are talking about tests developed by Abbott. According to Trump, they show the result in 15 minutes.

The head of the White House also said that more than 100 million tests for coronavirus infection have been carried out in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

“This is much more than in any other country,” he said.

Earlier in the United States, a coronavirus test was approved, giving a result in about 15 minutes. It was developed by Abbott Laboratories.

At the end of September, it became known that the American biotechnology company Novavax began the third phase of trials of a vaccine against COVID-19.