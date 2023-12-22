The US Supreme Court has rejected Attorney Jack Smith's request to speed up the process to examine the question of Donald Trump's immunity in his trial for crimes committed while he was in office. CNN reports it. The parties can appeal, but the Supreme Court's decision is a victory for Trump and a blow to Smith.

Special Prosecutor Smith had asked the Supreme Court to quickly determine whether former US President Trump had immunity in relation to prosecutions against him accusing him of attempting to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election. prosecutor had asked to skip the appeal to the court of appeal in order to immediately reach a judgment by the supreme judges in a short time on the issue to allow the date of the start of the trial to be kept to March 4, i.e. one day before the primaries of the Super Tuesday.

The timing of Trump's four criminal cases is of key concern to both prosecutors and the former president's legal team. Smith also accused Trump in Florida of allegedly mishandling classified documents and obstructing the government's efforts to recover them; Additionally, the former president faces state charges in New York and Georgia for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state. Faced with the four separate charges, Trump denied them and sought to postpone his trials beyond Election Day in November.