Former US President Trump urged Republicans not to vote for aid to Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump asks Republicans not to vote for an additional aid package for Ukraine. transmits CNN channel citing sources.

According to journalists, the ex-head of state is trying to postpone this issue until his possible victory in the presidential elections. “Trump is urging Republicans to abandon the deal in part because he wants to campaign on the issue in November 2024 and does not want Joe Biden to win in an area where he is politically vulnerable,” the sources said.

In their opinion, Trump wants the issue of additional assistance to Ukraine to be returned to after the presidential elections.

Previously, Trump promised to end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours if elected in the presidential elections. He said that he knows Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin very well. The politician noted that in a conversation with Zelensky he would end the conflict with one phrase: “I would tell Zelensky: “Enough, you must conclude an agreement.”