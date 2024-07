Republican White House candidate says war generates negative “publicity” for Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/DAVID JENSEN

Former US President and Republican White House candidate Donald Trump said Thursday (25) that he wants Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the offensive in the Gaza Strip “quickly” because it is “decimating” Israel’s international image.

In a telephone interview with Fox News, the New York tycoon said that the Israeli government “is not very good at managing its public relations” and that the war has already lasted “too long.”

“I want him to finish the job, and finish it quickly, because they are being decimated by this publicity. [negativa]”, said the Republican politician, who stressed that the hostages must be released as soon as possible.

Trump also said that if he were president of the United States, the attack by the Hamas terrorist group on Israel on October 7 last year, which led to the current Israeli offensive in Gaza, would not have happened.

The former president made the remarks on the occasion of Netanyahu’s visit to Washington. The Israeli leader delivered an impassioned speech to the US Congress on Wednesday (24), in which he advocated continuing the war until “total victory” over Hamas.

On Thursday, Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden and will also meet with Vice President and likely Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Trump is also expected to receive the prime minister on Friday (26) at his Florida mansion.

When Trump was in the White House (2017-2021), he had a close relationship with Netanyahu, but, as the Republican explained in an interview with Time magazine, ties cooled when the Israeli prime minister backed down at the last minute on the US operation that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

