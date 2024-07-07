Joe Biden’s condition after his miserable debate with Trump seems to be terrifying Democrats, as Democratic lawmakers have begun to openly call on Biden to withdraw from running for president.

Voices calling on Biden to withdraw from the nomination

The Wall Street Journal reported that a fifth member of Congress has publicly called on Biden to end his 2024 re-election bid, opening a new crack in the wall of support that has protected the president.

“I do not believe the president is capable of effectively campaigning and winning against Donald Trump,” Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat from Minnesota, said in a statement Saturday. “This is not a decision I made lightly, but there is simply too much at stake to risk a second Donald Trump presidency.”

The statement came as Biden sought to fend off mounting criticism of his public appearances, speaking Friday at a rare campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, and giving a nearly 20-minute television interview in which he said he would stay in the race. He also added two campaign events in Pennsylvania to his schedule on Sunday.

In response to Craig’s statement, the Biden campaign sent out a long list of Democrats who have publicly said they will stand with the president, including members of Congress in the crucial swing state of Michigan.

Biden’s problems are mounting

After last week’s disastrous debate performance, more Democrats have begun to publicly question whether President Biden should remain at the top of the party’s ticket, but Biden has so far pledged to stay in the race.

Several concerned House Democrats are awaiting guidance from Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who along with senior Democrats plans to meet Sunday to discuss their concerns, according to lawmakers and aides. A full caucus meeting is expected Tuesday.

Next week, Congress will return to Washington, where congressional Democrats will gather together on Capitol Hill for the first time since the disastrous debate.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner has begun reaching out to other Democratic senators to discuss Biden’s future, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Many Democrats worry that if he backs Biden, it could lead to the defeat of a group of Democratic House and Senate candidates in November, giving Republicans a sweep and complete control of the White House and Congress.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held in Chicago in August, where Biden is set to be formally nominated as the party’s nominee for president.

Trump’s desire…and self-confidence

In contrast, and most importantly amid the confusion that the Democrats are experiencing with Biden’s insistence on continuing the race for the White House, Trump, confident in himself after the debate in which he believes he swept his rival, called on Biden to continue his candidacy against the wishes of many in the Democratic Party.

On his Truth Social platform, former President Donald Trump said, “Joe Biden should ignore his many critics and move forward with his candidacy,” and Trump described Biden’s campaign as “a campaign of American destruction.”

Trump also said that President Joe Biden was trying to “make China great again,” which is the opposite of his previous campaign slogan when he won the US presidency, which states, “Make America great again.”

Is it overconfidence and the belief that he will defeat Biden if he remains in the race? Or is it fear that another Democratic competitor other than Biden will emerge that could destroy his hopes of reaching the White House again?