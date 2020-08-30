US President Donald Trump, amid the riots in US Portland, called on Mayor Ted Wheeler to bring the National Guard into the city and condemned the actions of the demonstrators on his Twitter.

Trump writes that the National Guard could solve these problems “in less than an hour.” In his opinion, local authorities should send a request before it is too late. The head of the United States stressed that residents of Portland and other cities want law and order.

We will remind, in the American Portland, where protests are now taking place, at least one person died during the shooting.

Earlier it was reported that 19 people were detained in Portland after protesters set fire to the building of the City Police Association and attacked law enforcement officers. There is one minor among the detainees.