Former US President Trump urged Biden to push for talks between Russia and Ukraine

Washington needs to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine, while Europe should increase its assistance to Kyiv, said former US President Donald Trump. Interview of the former head of state to radio host Hugh Hewitt published on the journalist’s website.

As Trump clarified, the administration of US President Joe Biden should not send too much military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF). Instead, he called on the country’s leadership to seek peace talks. “Europe needs to do much more, because Europe is probably doing only a small part of what we are doing,” he added.

Trump explained that the Ukrainian conflict affects Europe much more than the United States. The ex-US leader specified that he would like to make sure that Ukraine and Russia “fight for the last time.”

Earlier, Trump accused Biden of bringing the world to the brink of a third world war with his weakness and incompetence.