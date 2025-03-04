Trump unleashes a commercial war after confirming the 25% tariffs to Mexico and Canada, and 10% to China

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, confirmed on Monday that he plans to apply 25 % tariffs to exports from Mexico and Canada and another 10 % to the goods that China exports to their country, which opens the door to a large -scale cross -border commercial conflict.

In a press conference at the White House, Trump, which had delayed the original implementation date of these taxes so that Mexico and Ottawa will strengthen security at their borders, he said Monday that both nations do not have “margin” of negotiation to avoid them.

“There is no room for Mexico or Canada, no. The tariffs are ready and enter into force tomorrow, ”Trump told the press.

Although the number of irregular immigrants by entering the US has been reduced since Trump threatened to impose tariffs, the New Yorker again underlined this Monday that, for him, the efforts of neighboring countries and China to stop the traffic of fentanil, a powerful opioceous responsible for thousands of deaths a year in US soil, are not sufficient.

“Huge amounts of Fentanilo have entered our country from Mexico and, as you know, also from China, where Canada is sent to Mexico,” said Trump, who insisted that this drug “arrives from Canada and from Mexico.”

Additional tariff for Chinese products

The president also explained that, starting Tuesday, an additional 10 % tariff on Chinese imports will enter into force, which will be added to 10 % already applied on February 4, thus raising the 20 % tariff load on those products.

These measures against China are added to the taxes imposed during Trump’s first mandate (2017-2021) over more than 300,000 million dollars in Chinese products, most of which remain in force.

In theory, tariffs should go into force at 12:01 local time on Tuesday (05:01 GMT on Wednesday); But what has been said in recent days by the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, raises some uncertainty about when and to what extent they will apply exactly.

On Sunday Lutnick revealed in an interview with Fox News that the exact form of tariffs was still being discussed and that “their exact reach” is still being negotiated with Mexico and Canada.

In any case, what was said Monday by the US president negatively struck Wall Street, where the Nasdaq index left 2.64 %, the S&P 500, yielded 1.76 %, and the Dow Jones of industrialists dropped 1.48 %, and it is expected that the Mexican parquet affects on Tuesday, which today did not operate by festival.

Attentive Mexico, Canada will retaliate

Hours before Trump spoke, the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, asked to wait with “serenity and patience” to the imposition of tariffs, although she also pointed out that her government has long contemplated different scenarios and responses, including the activation of customs taxes against US imports in retaliation.

The president of the largest business partner of the United States said that in this issue “we must have tempering, serenity and patience” and insisted that her government has “Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, Plan D”.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, said that President Trump’s decision is “unjustified” and that his country will retaliate immediately with taxes of 25 % to 30,000 million dollars of imports from US imports ..

Delegations of Canada and Mexico met last Friday in the US with members of the Trump team to discuss their efforts to increase border security and recover fentanyl traffic, but negotiations do not seem to have provided outstanding results.

Gravamen to agricultural products

On Monday Trump also took the opportunity to announce in his social network, Truth Social, which will also impose tariffs on imports of agricultural products from April 2, although he did not detail which products and countries will be affected or if there will be exceptions.

“To the great farmers of the United States: prepare to start producing much more agricultural product to sell within the United States. Tariffs will apply to external products on April 2. Funthies! ”He wrote.

From his return to the White House on January 20, Trump has announced different tariff items, including reciprocal taxes, which are in the study phase, against every country that imposes what Washington considers a commercial barrier.

However, so far only one has applied: on February 4 he imposed a 10 % tax on China, which Beijing responded with tariffs on coal, oil or American liquefied natural gas.