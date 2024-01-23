Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Former US President Donald Trump meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Japan in 2019. © IMAGO / UPI Photo / SHEALAH CRAIGHEAD

Donald Trump claims he can “end the Ukraine war in 24 hours.” Kyiv and Moscow react with skepticism. A re-election of the Republican could also endanger NATO.

Moscow/Kyiv – Donald Trump could be in the 2024 presidential election USA emerge as winner again. Both Ukraine and Russia view this scenario with skepticism. Kiev and Moscow rarely agree, but apparently they do on one point: neither side believes that republican the Ukraine war could bring to an end.

“End war in 24 hours” – Ukraine and Russia skeptical about Trump promises

Former US President Trump spoke during his term in office loud Washington Post over 30,000 lies and also fell in the Afterwards, he repeatedly made absurd statements. One of them: The Republican claimed he could Ukraine war “end within 24 hours”, assuming he is re-elected US President in November. “I invite you to Ukraine, to Kiev,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj on Saturday (January 20) in an interview with the British television channel Channel 4, referring to Trump.

Zelenskyj also asked the former US President to explain how he wanted to implement his announcement. The Ukrainian president classified Trump's words as “dangerous” and speculated that the ex-US president could “make decisions on his own, without both sides, without us.” In this context, the Ukrainian president once again rejected cessions of territory. Under the rule of the Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin Zelensky continued to say in the interview that he sees no chance for peace.

What a re-election of Donald Trump as US President could mean for the Ukraine war

Critics fear that Trump will end the war with a… wants to achieve unconditional surrender to the Kremlin's imperialist interests. Accordingly, the Kremlin used Trump's statement as a template for its own propaganda. “The President of the United States can do this very quickly, let's say, using his options and, in effect, simply giving instructions to the Kiev regime,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Trump's statements in January last year.

On Monday, Peskov again taunted Kiev and Washington. He had “no understanding” of how the ex-president could end the war. The Kremlin spokesman added that they had no contact with Trump regarding such negotiations.

Observers also fear that Trump's re-election could endanger the NATO defense alliance. The Republican has repeatedly emphasized in the past that the USA would only defend those states that meet the two percent target. The former US President had repeatedly described the alliance as “obsolete”. The result could also be a reduction in the US presence in Europe if Trump were again at the helm of the USA. Some experts question whether Europe would continue to be under the US nuclear protection umbrella. With Trump as president, the USA would be a “completely unpredictable partner,” commented security expert Claudia Major.