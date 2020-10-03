US President Donald Trump has been infected with the corona virus, now the 74-year-old is being treated with a daring drug cocktail. Experts criticize the treatment in the strongest possible terms.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have contracted the corona virus.

The US president was admitted to a clinic on Friday.

The way it is treated is sharply criticized by some experts.

Washington – The corona infection of Donald Trump caused late Thursday evening (Local time) caused a stir, in the middle of the US election campaign * became the US President then suddenly taken to a hospital. Although the 74-year-old has so far only been slight according to official information Symptoms * show, Trump is now being treated with an experimental drug. A decision that Experts | criticize.

Meanwhile, the election campaign * for challenger Joe Biden continues. Biden was also previously tested for the corona virus *, now the result is there. But an event in the White House apparently turned into a superspreader event, and the number of infections continues to rise.

Donald Trump falls ill with corona: US President is treated in clinic

The drug is an unapproved one Drug*, which is still in the testing phase. “We shouldn’t give the president this drug until it’s proven effective,” he wrote Emergency physician Jeremy Faust of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on Friday at Short message service Twitter.

Also medical lecturer Vinay Prasad from the University of California at San Francisco strongly criticizes the decision: “It is bad science, bad medicine * and bad ethics to give powerful people untried things that are not given to normal people”.

US President Donald Trump infected with corona – experts criticize drug cocktail

Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley had previously announced that the US president had been treated with an experimental antibody cocktail before he was hospitalized. As a “precautionary measure”, the 74-year-old received a dose of synthetic antibodies from the US pharmaceutical company Regeneron. Treatment with the Antibody cocktail is currently in clinical Studies examined, the agent is not approved. Regeneron boss Leonard Schleifer told the New York Times that his company was at the request of the White house after the remedy “gladly complied”. Trump is not the first patient to have received the drug on the basis of an exception.

It was only a few days ago US companies explains that initial tests had achieved initial success. Accordingly, it has been shown that the intravenously administered antibody cocktail the Viral load at not im hospital treated Corona patients and reduce recovery time.

Donald Trump: US President gets corona antibody cocktail – and another drug

But the one that has not yet been approved Antibody cocktail is not the only drug the US President was given. Like the personal doctor of Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that the 74-year-old was being treated in parallel with the drug Remdesivir. The US president is doing “very well” and does not need any Oxygen supply. He took a first dose of Remdesivir and has been resting since then.

Doctors see Remdesivir, originally used to treat Ebola was developed, not as a panacea for one

Covid-19 disease, but often helpful. According to the manufacturer, the drug can do that Risk of death with a severe course of the Corona disease Covid-19 * significantly decrease. The drug is usually not used for mild progressions. Officially, US President Donald Trump has only had mild symptoms so far.