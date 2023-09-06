Attorney General Jack Smith ”is a lunatic” who has ”tampered with, canceled and destroyed highly confidential and classified documents, images, tapes, evidence and all other forms of important information”. AND’ the accusation that former US president Donald Trump, under investigation, made on the social network Truth. Smith, he continues, would have done so ”because the evidence in question destroys the false case of electoral interference”.

Smith is investigating the former White House tenant’s role in the January 6, 2021 storming of Capitol Hill and in an attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 vote in Georgia. Trump has provided no evidence to support his attacks on Smith and the January 6 Committee.