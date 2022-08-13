The reasons for the FBI blitz were made public among the alleged crimes including the obstruction of justice, the agents were looking for documents related to nuclear power, a dossier on French President Macron was found

Donald Trump is being investigated by the FBI for espionage. This is what emerges from the reading of the search warrant of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, which confirms the press rumors according to which the former president is also suspected of obstruction of justice. The order, signed by Justice Minister Merrick Garland, led federal agents to raid the Palm Beach mansion on Monday and confiscate various material. The warrant authorizes the unprecedented measure of seizing material in the possession of a former president under the Espionage Act, a 1917 law that has been used aggressively in recent years – even by Trump when he was in the White House – not only against spies to prosecute those responsible for leaks and whistleblowers, as officials who report internal irregularities in the system are called in America. And also the founder of Wkileaks, Julian Assange.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the FBI has taken 11 folders of classified documents, i.e. covered by state secrets, from the mansion in Florida, including papers on French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as about twenty boxes of objects, photo binders, a handwritten note and the document of the pardon granted by Trump to Roger Stone. “Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to “kidnap” anything. They could have gotten it when they wanted without doing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago, ”Trump writes on social media Truth.

“They were in a safe place, with an extra padlock put in after they asked me to,” he added. It is still to be clarified whether among the files kept in the resort there were top secret documents related to nuclear weapons, correspondence whose dissemination is usually limited to a small number of people. “If this were true, it would be confidential material at the highest levels,” said David Laufman, former head of the intelligence section of the US Justice Department. “It’s yet another hoax,” Trump replied, comparing the story to the investigation into Russiagate, the two impeachments and the investigation by former special prosecutor Robert Mueller into the investigation into Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections. tycoon claims his extraneousness from any wrongdoing so much to ask on his social network, Truth, the immediate publication of the mandate. “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents relating to the unjustified and unnecessary raid of my house in Palm Beach – he said – but I encourage their immediate release, even if they were drafted by radical left democrats and possible future opponents,” who have a strong and powerful interest in attacking me ».

During his brief press release on Thursday, Garland announced that his department had tabled a motion asking for the search warrant to be made public, giving Trump until 9pm (Italian time) yesterday to decide whether or not to oppose. to diffusion. What happened just does not go down to the tycoon who, in addition to reiterating that he was the victim of a political witch hunt, also complained about the treatment reserved by FBI agents, defined as “burglars”, in Melania’s wardrobe. “They rummaged through clothes and personal items. They left a considerable mess. Wow! », He always writes in Truth. Meanwhile, the former president appears to be the subject of simultaneous actions by the judicial authorities. This time around, the Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg will go to trial on October 24 in a tax fraud case after a New York state judge denied their request. to dismiss the case.

The tycoon is not accused (the story is different from that for which Trump appeared in the Prosecutor’s Office in New York on Wednesday using the right not to answer) but still concerns the family holding company accused of having paid some employees with undeclared assets to avoid income taxes. Weisselberg, 74, is considered the main beneficiary of the operation, having obtained a luxury apartment in Manhattan and two Mercedes in return.

On another front of legal battle, that in Georgia, where he is accused of electoral interference, the former tenant of the White House has announced that he has hired the lawyer of the stars Drew Findling. The lawyer represented Cardi B, Gucci Mane and Mikos, and his nickname is #BillionDollarLawyer, to underline how he is portrayed as a “star of the forum”. The star-studded lawyer has not spared criticism of the tycoon in the past and certainly does not make amends: “I don’t think we choose our clients on the basis of race, sexual orientation, gender and politics – he commented -. Each of us has his own private life and his own political opinions, I don’t apologize for mine. ”