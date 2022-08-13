Former US president Donald Trump is under investigation for potential violations of the Espionage Act and other laws relating to the obstruction of justice and the destruction of confidential federal government documents. This is what emerges from the search warrant presented on Monday by the FBI agents who searched Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

The search warrant, the Guardian reports, shows that The FBI was looking for evidence that Trump’s mishandling of confidential documents, including some marked as top secret, constituted three types of crime.

In particular, the search warrant issued by order of US judge Bruce Reinhart, authorized the FBI to seize materials that could constitute evidence that Trump has violated the Espionage Act and the provisions on obstruction of justice.

Trump, documents seized by the FBI were declassified

The documents seized in the Florida resort of the former US president, Donald Trump, “they were all declassified” and therefore no longer top secret. Trump himself stated this in a post published on his social platform, Truth.

“First point – wrote Trump – they were all declassified. Second, they did not need (the FBI agents, ed) to kidnap them. They could have them without politicizing and raiding Mar-a-Lago. The documents were in a safe place. , with an additional safety put on their request “.

Among the documents seized there would be, according to the Justice Department, secrets relating to the country’s nuclear safety and information on France. Trump, according to the American media, risks being indicted for violating the law that regulates cases of espionage.

FBI agents who conducted the search in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, at the residence of former US president, Donald Trump, kidnapped “eleven sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret and intended to be available only in special government facilities”according to the Wall Street Journal, which had access to a list of the seized documents.

The newspaper said that among the documents taken away by FBI agents in the search last Monday there are also “twenty boxes of items, photo binders, a handwritten note and the grant of clemency for Trump’s ally, Roger Stone”, as well as “information on the French president”, even if no name is specified in the document.

“The list is contained in a seven-page document that also includes the search warrant granted by a federal judge in Florida,” reported the American newspaper, which allegedly had access to the still confidential file.

Far-right site discloses FBI agent names

The far-right site Breitbart has unveiled the contents of the FBI search warrant in the resort in Mar-a-Lago of former US president, Donald Trump, and has released the names of federal officials who coordinated the operation. The document, which – according to the American media – would have been delivered by Trump or by people close to him, could endanger the lives of FBI agents. The Justice Department had attempted to obscure the names to ensure their safety.

