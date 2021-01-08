Trump condemns riots in Congress

One day after the violent storming of the US Capitol, the elected US President Donald Trump condemned the riot in clear terms. In a video message on Thursday he was “outraged” by the attack on the congress headquarters and announced criminal consequences for the rioters. Previously, calls from Congress for an early removal of Trump had been loud. He is accused of being jointly responsible for the excess of violence.

Trump now tried to smooth things over. He criticized “the violence, the breaking of the law and the chaos”. The rioters had “desecrated the seat of American democracy”. Those who broke the law will “pay” for it.

At the same time, Trump called on the country for “reconciliation” and “healing”. The minds would have to “cool down” and the “calm restored”, he said in the approximately two and a half minute message that had spread via the online service Twitter. Twitter had previously blocked Trump’s account for 24 hours because of his inciting and misleading statements about the presidential election in November.

On Wednesday, Trump failed to explicitly condemn the storming of Congress. He had called on the rioters to return “home”. But at the same time he assured them: “We love you.”

In his new video message, Trump has now also confirmed that he wants to ensure an undisturbed transfer of power. He will ensure a “smooth, orderly and seamless” transition to “the new government”. The Republican’s term officially ends on January 20. Then the newly elected President Joe Biden is to be sworn in.

A few hours earlier, Trump had announced an “orderly” handover. In his new message, however, he admitted more explicitly than ever that his presidency is coming to an end. The exercise of the presidency was the greatest “honor of my life,” said Trump. He promised his “wonderful followers” that his and her journey was only just beginning. (AFP)