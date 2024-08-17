NYT: Trump Turns to Ex-Democrat for Debate Help

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has turned to former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to help him prepare for his debate with Kamala Harris. reports The New York Times.

Gabbard had previously faced Vice President Harris during the Democratic primaries of the previous election. Then, as the newspaper notes, the congresswoman defeated the current Democratic candidate in a debate by criticizing her performance as San Francisco prosecutor.

Trump’s campaign confirmed the meeting between the two politicians, but assured that the Republican did not need help.

Earlier, current US leader Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race, doubted a peaceful transfer of power if Trump wins the election. “If Trump wins, then no. I’m not sure. I mean, if Trump loses, then I’m not sure at all,” he stressed.