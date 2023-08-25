Home page politics

Former US President Donald Trump disembarks his plane upon arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. © Alex Brandon/AP

Atlanta/Washington – Former US President Donald Trump has turned himself in to authorities at the Atlanta County Jail after being charged with attempted voter fraud.

Trump’s motorcade reached the prison building in the state capital of Georgia on Thursday evening (local time), as shown on television pictures. There, the Republican presidential candidate had to endure the formal procedure that follows an indictment.

Mug shot of Trump

This includes, for example, the recording of personal data. The broadcaster CNN and other US media reported, citing the responsible sheriff, that a police photo had also been taken of Trump. There was initially no official confirmation of this. After less than half an hour, Trump’s motorcade left the prison grounds again.

Trump: “I did nothing wrong”

After his appointment, Trump once again complained bitterly about the prosecution against him. “This is a very sad day for America,” Trump said on Thursday evening (local time) shortly before his departure from Atlanta. “This should never have happened,” affirmed the Republican presidential candidate, who plans to run again in the 2024 election.

Trump again said the prosecution against him was nothing but electoral interference. What is happening here is a farce. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” he asserted. “And everyone knows that.” He had every right to doubt the results of the 2020 presidential election, the 77-year-old claimed.

More charges against the Republican

The fact that Trump did not have to appear in court for the procedure, unlike with previous charges, but in a prison, has a new quality, at least from the outside. Trump was charged in Atlanta with 18 other suspects over his attempts to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The motorcade carrying Donald Trump heads to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. © Alex Brandon/AP

Charges were also brought against Trump at the federal level for his campaign against his own defeat in the 2020 election. In the presidential election almost three years ago, the Republican lost to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. To this day, however, Trump has not admitted his defeat. Instead, he persistently spreads the lie that he was deprived of victory through electoral fraud.

Indictments have also been filed against Trump in New York and Miami on other allegations. The ex-president denies all allegations and sees the charges as an attempt by his opponents to prevent him from returning to the White House. dpa