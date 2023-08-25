Usa, Trump and the show arrest. Former president attacks: “This is a travesty of justice”

Donald Trump turns himself in in Georgia and his arrest becomes one show. For the first time in history, the mugshot of a former US president. The tycoon voluntarily chooses an expression pouting and the appointment with justice is transformed into a show. Inmate “P01135809”, filed under number 2313827. Trump was formally arrested and held for a few minutes in the Fulton County Jail, joined by thirteen counts related to the attempt, in competition with eighteen other people, of subvert the election result in Georgia of the 2020 presidential elections. Shortly before leaving the Atlanta airport aboard his private plane, Trump spoke of “parody of justice”. “I didn’t do anything wrong – he said, addressing the reporters waiting for him on the runway – we have all rights to contest an election deemed dishonestand we think she was very dishonest.”

“It’s a very sad moment”, he commented, “this is electoral interference”, he reiterated, before walking towards the plane, without answering the questions shouted by the journalists. Less than half an hour earlier, the tycoon had left prison, upon payment of the $200,000 bail agreed by the lawyers: 80,000 for the main charge, the violation of the Rico Act, the law created to combat criminal gangs, and 10,000 dollars for each of the other twelve crimes for which he was indicted.

